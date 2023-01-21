Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 323.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,540 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.