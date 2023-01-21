Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 17,239 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,239 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.20% of PENN Entertainment worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 94.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 260.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $32.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

