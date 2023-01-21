Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 3,370 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 596.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $152.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $203.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

