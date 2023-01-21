Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 3,793 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.15% of F5 worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in F5 by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $144.65 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $229.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average is $151.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.