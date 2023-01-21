KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for about $8.06 or 0.00034944 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $792.55 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003074 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00416484 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.38 or 0.29234122 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00702004 BTC.
KuCoin Token Profile
KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.
Buying and Selling KuCoin Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.