KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for about $8.06 or 0.00034944 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $792.55 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

