Lake Street Capital Cuts PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Price Target to $1.50

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed Price Performance

PAVM opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Insider Activity

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PAVmed will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Glennon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Glennon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Glennon bought 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $42,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PAVmed by 29.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter worth $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PAVmed by 400.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

(Get Rating)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.