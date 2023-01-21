Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $168.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.27.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

