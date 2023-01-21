Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,810 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

