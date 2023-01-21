Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 11,012 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.46. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.