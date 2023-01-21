Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,935 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9,467.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.