Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3,330.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,336 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 632,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 393,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,728,000 after acquiring an additional 384,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $163.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

