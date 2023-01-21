Larson Financial Group LLC Has $359,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 766,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 761,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $65.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.