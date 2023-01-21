Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,320 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,821,000 after buying an additional 1,713,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $271.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.