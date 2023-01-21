Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 614 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.0% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Cummins by 64.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 46.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $235.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.56 and its 200-day moving average is $227.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

