Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,641 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 8.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after buying an additional 260,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 103,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.7 %

NEM stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

