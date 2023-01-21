Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NOBL stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

