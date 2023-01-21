Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 3,284 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,351,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $153.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.73. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

