Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 647 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

