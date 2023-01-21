LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 853,600 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 641.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LG Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 80,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,522. LG Display has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.45.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.46). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that LG Display will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

