Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYK stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. 5,478,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,034. Liberty Global has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

