Lido DAO Price Reaches $2.26 on Major Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $170.77 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00009727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00417487 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.93 or 0.29304522 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.00693122 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,910,333 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

