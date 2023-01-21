Lido Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,635.96 on Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.71 billion and $14.38 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,635.96 or 0.07054295 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,915,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,912,744.79715481 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,612.77160305 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $17,373,153.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

