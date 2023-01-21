Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,629.26 on Major Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,629.26 or 0.07103965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and $10.94 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00414058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.12 or 0.29067034 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00701613 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,915,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,912,744.79715481 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,612.77160305 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $17,373,153.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

