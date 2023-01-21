Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 204,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -36.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 287.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 45.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.