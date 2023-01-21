LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LFVN opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25 and a beta of 1.10.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 117.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 61.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

