Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LSPD opened at C$22.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.66. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$17.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.