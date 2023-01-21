Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Linde were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Linde by 71.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Trading Up 1.3 %

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

NYSE LIN opened at $328.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

