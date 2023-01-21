Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Liquity token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002709 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $56.34 million and $759,800.06 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,198,655 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

