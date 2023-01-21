Lisa Y. O’driscoll Sells 1,353 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $18,319.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.83.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.