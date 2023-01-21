Lisk Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.15 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00004025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $127.76 million and $5.15 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004776 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,463,871 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

