Lisk Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $127.43 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00003946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $127.43 million and $5.47 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000272 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004912 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,507,658 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

