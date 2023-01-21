Lisk Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Lisk has a market capitalization of $129.61 million and $833,598.51 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00020542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,515,232 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

