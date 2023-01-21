Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $251.69

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.86 million and $251.69 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,952,512 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,884,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00338541 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $93.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

