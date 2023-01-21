LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Down 37.9% in December

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of LM Funding America

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.32% of LM Funding America worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMFA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.72. 56,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,639. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 1,563.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.