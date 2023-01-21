LogiTron Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. LogiTron has a total market capitalization of $601.92 million and approximately $107.26 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LogiTron token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LogiTron has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LogiTron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00426782 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.76 or 0.29955335 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00704105 BTC.

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron was first traded on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogiTron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LogiTron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LogiTron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LogiTron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.