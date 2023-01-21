Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 35.2% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $70.89 million and approximately $57.40 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

