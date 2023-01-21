Loom Network Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Loom Network has a market cap of $60.98 million and approximately $190.96 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

