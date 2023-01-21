Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Loop Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.
LOOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Loop Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Shares of LOOP stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.
Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.
