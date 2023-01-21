Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Loop Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

LOOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Loop Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries Price Performance

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries

About Loop Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Loop Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Loop Industries by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Loop Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.