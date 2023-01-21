Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %
MGIC stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $769.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
