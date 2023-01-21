Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

MGIC stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $769.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Magic Software Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

