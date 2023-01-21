Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $12.99. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 11,073 shares trading hands.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $89.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.58%.

Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGYR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

Featured Stories

