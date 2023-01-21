Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $53.87 million and approximately $191,769.99 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001651 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $59,869.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

