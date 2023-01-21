Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $54.45 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $54.45 million and approximately $85,028.81 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00039758 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00224920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000106 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001716 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $173,398.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.