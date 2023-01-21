Marathon Digital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 173,880 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the average volume of 125,042 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.07. 46,346,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,621,809. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 4.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 179.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 285,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 41,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Recommended Stories

