Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 521.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.8 %

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

MRO opened at $27.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

