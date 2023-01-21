Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.33.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel

Markel Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Markel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Markel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKL traded up $8.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,380.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,317.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,244.01. Markel has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.