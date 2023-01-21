MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,300 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 863,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Citigroup raised their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $8.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.98. 271,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,393. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $390.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.20.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

