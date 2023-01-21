Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.43. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 158,063 shares traded.

Mason Graphite Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.10 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Get Mason Graphite alerts:

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.