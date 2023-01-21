Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 538,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 663,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MATW traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 110,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,964. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Matthews International by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Featured Stories

