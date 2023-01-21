McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Raised by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.