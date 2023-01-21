Mdex Hits Market Capitalization of $79.26 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $79.26 million and $5.53 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00418138 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,742.29 or 0.29350218 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.27 or 0.00693327 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,591,616 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.